First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the July 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley bought 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

First Solar Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 625.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.31. 6,039,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,294. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 223.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

