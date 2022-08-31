FintruX Network (FTX) Market Capitalization Hits $494,892.04

FintruX Network (FTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $494,892.04 and approximately $132.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00133650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00081954 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars.

