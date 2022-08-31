Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCHGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 287,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Performance

FNCH traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 5,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,987. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 811,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading

