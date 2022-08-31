Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 287,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Performance
FNCH traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 5,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,987. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group
Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
Further Reading
