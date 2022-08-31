Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 287,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Performance

FNCH traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 5,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,987. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 811,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

