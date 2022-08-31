Filecash (FIC) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Filecash (FIC) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. Filecash has a total market cap of $96,970.66 and $75,437.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecash has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00431232 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00822918 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015429 BTC.
Filecash Coin Profile
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.
