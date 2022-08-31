FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading Down 5.1%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 32,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 581,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

