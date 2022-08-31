FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $161,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.30. 46,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,461. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

