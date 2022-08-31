Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Up 8.1% in August

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FRT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.72. 473,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 123.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.87.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

