Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 35724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Falco Resources Stock Down 14.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$47.53 million and a PE ratio of -19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

