Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.15 million.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $103.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,314. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $94.11.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.60.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 99.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.