F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,345 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 493,142 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of F5 worth $29,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $158.85 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $142.43 and a one year high of $249.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average of $177.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $145,361.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,877.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

