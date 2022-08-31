ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $66,659.36 and $853.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001943 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

