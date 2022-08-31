Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.8 days.

EIFZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

EIFZF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

