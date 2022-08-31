Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s previous dividend of $1.20.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance
OTCMKTS EXSR opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.57. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $180.00.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

