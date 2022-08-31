Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 1,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 669,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $548.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares in the company, valued at $98,772,018.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Evolus by 272.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 65.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 58,943 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 1,215.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Evolus by 195.5% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after buying an additional 2,403,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Evolus by 25.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 179,111 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

