EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

EVO Payments Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $33.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair cut EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $117,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,126.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $117,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,126.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,835 over the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVO Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 353,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,734,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,313 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Stories

