Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.60 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.57 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.54.

EVBG stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 42,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $111,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

