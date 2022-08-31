Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Update

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,600 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 548,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 288,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Ronit Capital LLP owned approximately 1.00% of EVE at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on EVE in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.30 target price on the stock.

EVE Stock Up 0.3 %

EVE Company Profile

Shares of EVEX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99. EVE has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

