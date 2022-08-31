Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Euroseas in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Euroseas has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $170.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas

(Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.