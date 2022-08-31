Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Euroseas in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.
Euroseas Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Euroseas has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $170.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.
Euroseas Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Euroseas
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).
See Also
