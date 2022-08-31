Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESEA. Univest Sec initiated coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $170.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Euroseas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

See Also

