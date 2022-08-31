ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESEGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.18 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

ESE traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.95. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,137. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $387,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

