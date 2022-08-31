Eric Breon Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,844,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,660,120.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Eric Breon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, Eric Breon sold 7,918 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,965.40.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50.
- On Monday, June 6th, Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,204.08.
Vacasa Stock Down 8.7 %
VCSA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,208,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,378. Vacasa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Vacasa
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.
About Vacasa
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vacasa (VCSA)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.