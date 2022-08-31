Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for II-VI Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for II-VI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for II-VI’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for II-VI’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $47.84 on Monday. II-VI has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,448,000. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in II-VI by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 129,285 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 394,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in II-VI by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 289,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 61,003 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $103,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

