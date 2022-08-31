EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Down 10.1% in August

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,675,200 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 4,089,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36,752.0 days.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EQBBF remained flat at $20.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQBBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

