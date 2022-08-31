Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 152,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,122,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ensysce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ensysce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ensysce Biosciences by 23.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 68,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ensysce Biosciences by 41,654.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 233,679 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Ensysce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

