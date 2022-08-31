Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 434,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 85,035 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

ENLV opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ENLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

