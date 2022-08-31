Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.76

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.76 and last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 54594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.70.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.03. The company has a market cap of C$733.86 million and a P/E ratio of 42.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Silver

About Endeavour Silver

In related news, Director Bradford Cooke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.91 per share, with a total value of C$39,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,032,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,038,564.71.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

