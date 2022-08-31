Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,337,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 2,056,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.58.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 8,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

