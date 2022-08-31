Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Plans Dividend of $0.40

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDVMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.58.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

