Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Endeavour Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Endeavour Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Endeavour Group alerts:

Endeavour Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.