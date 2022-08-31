Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,038. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

