Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,489. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average is $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,328 shares of company stock worth $11,161,321. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.