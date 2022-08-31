Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Short Interest Up 13.6% in August

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 76.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 167,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 72,406 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 37.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,846,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,300,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $686,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,636,000 after buying an additional 413,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.77. 2,022,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,312. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

