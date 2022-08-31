Edgewell Personal Care Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

