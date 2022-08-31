Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $171,000 in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Orion Office REIT Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $32.25.
About Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
