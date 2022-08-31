Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $404,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $307.04 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.89 and its 200-day moving average is $297.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.63.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

