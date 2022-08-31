Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $260,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,758,000 after buying an additional 188,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NYSE:YUM opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.67. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

