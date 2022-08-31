Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Shares of HD stock opened at $293.10 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.02 and its 200 day moving average is $304.57. The company has a market cap of $300.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

