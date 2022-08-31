Edgeless (EDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.76 Million

Edgeless (EDG) traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $307.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Edgeless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

