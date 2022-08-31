Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Sold by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 627,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 571,213 shares during the quarter. Edap Tms comprises approximately 1.1% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edap Tms were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDAP. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Edap Tms S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $282.82 million, a P/E ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

