Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:TPAY) Trading Down 1.1%

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:TPAY – Get Rating) was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.
Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY)
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.