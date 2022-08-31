Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBMT shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

