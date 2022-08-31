Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.21

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPMGet Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.21 and traded as low as C$6.01. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 312,667 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. National Bankshares raised Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.06.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$171.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also

