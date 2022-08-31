Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.21

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.21 and traded as low as C$6.01. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 312,667 shares trading hands.

DPM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. National Bankshares raised Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.06.

The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.20.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$171.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

