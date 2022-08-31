Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,732,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,223,525 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $100,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. 28,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

