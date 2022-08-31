DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives GBX 490.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 490.40 ($5.93).

SMDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.18) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 265.20 ($3.20) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 282.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 306.04. The company has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 465.97 ($5.63).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 17,445 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £50,067.15 ($60,496.80). In related news, insider Geoffrey Drabble bought 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £50,067.15 ($60,496.80). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.58), for a total value of £29,600 ($35,766.07). Insiders bought a total of 54,445 shares of company stock worth $15,736,715 over the last three months.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

