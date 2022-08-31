DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.23

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 378 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.