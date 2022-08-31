Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.46

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 57391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$102.01 million and a P/E ratio of -7.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

