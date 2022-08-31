Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.51

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$18.51 and last traded at C$18.55, with a volume of 24494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$868.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.30.

Insider Transactions at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,337.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,504,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,102,390.66. Insiders acquired 130,300 shares of company stock worth $2,522,918 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also

