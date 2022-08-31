Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.51

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$18.51 and last traded at C$18.55, with a volume of 24494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
D.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$868.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.30.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
