Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $723.47

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 723.47 ($8.74) and traded as high as GBX 725.50 ($8.77). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 706.50 ($8.54), with a volume of 797,757 shares changing hands.

DRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 616 ($7.44) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Drax Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 836 ($10.10).

The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 1,241.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 715.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 723.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.86%.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

