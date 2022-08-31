DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $30.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.65.
A number of analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
DraftKings Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of DKNG stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.04.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
