Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Douglas Emmett’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 228,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

